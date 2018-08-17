FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in an hour

Atlantia group to hold board meetings Aug. 21, 22 on Genoa bridge - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia is expected to hold an extraordinary board meeting next Tuesday to discuss the Genoa bridge disaster, a source said.

Firefighter helicopter flies over the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The company, 88 percent owned by Atlantia, has become engulfed in a political row over its motorway concessions after the bridge collapsed on Tuesday claiming at least 38 victims.

Atlantia, controlled by Italy’s Benetton family, is expected to hold a board meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

No management changes at the group are expected, the source said.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

