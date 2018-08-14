FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 14, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Genoa motorway bridge collapse impossible to predict: Autostrade director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa was impossible to predict and it is too soon to determine the cause, a director for motorway operator Autostrade (ASPI) said on Tuesday.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ASPI is a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, which is controlled by the holding company of the Benetton family. ASPI manages the section of the toll highway that collapsed.

“The collapse was unexpected and unpredictable. The bridge was constantly monitored, even more than was foreseen by the law,” Stefano Marigliani, ASPI director for the Genoa area told Reuters.

“There was no reason to consider the bridge dangerous,” he added.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.