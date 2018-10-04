FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 10:19 AM / in an hour

Genoa mayor to be named commissioner for bridge reconstruction

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government plans to appoint Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci as special commissioner to oversee the reconstruction of the collapsed Morandi bridge, the governor of the Liguria region said on Facebook on Thursday.

The collapse of a viaduct operated by a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) on Aug. 14 killed 43 people and severed the city’s biggest road artery, delaying traffic to and from Genoa’s busy port.

Following weeks of political jostling over the appointment, the choice of Bucci is widely seen as the best solution for a quick rebuilding of the bridge.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Valentina Za

