FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 17, 2018 / 4:46 PM / in an hour

Five people still missing after Genoa bridge collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Five people are still unaccounted for following the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa this week, the civil protection agency said on Friday, as rescuers continued to search for survivors under the rubble.

A detail of the roof of a building under the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

At least 38 people died when the bridge crumbled on Tuesday and five are seriously injured in hospital.

On Thursday authorities said as many as 20 people feared to be near the site of the disaster were still unaccounted for.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.