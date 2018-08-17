Five people still missing after Genoa bridge collapse

ROME (Reuters) - Five people are still unaccounted for following the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa this week, the civil protection agency said on Friday, as rescuers continued to search for survivors under the rubble.

A detail of the roof of a building under the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

At least 38 people died when the bridge crumbled on Tuesday and five are seriously injured in hospital.

On Thursday authorities said as many as 20 people feared to be near the site of the disaster were still unaccounted for.