August 23, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Decay of remaining part of Genoa bridge not linked to collapse: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The remaining part of the bridge that collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa last week killing 43 people is severely decayed but its state of repair is not linked to the collapse, the city’s prosecutor general said on Thursday.

A section of the collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen above, from the "red zone" restricted area in Genoa, Italy August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Francesco Cozzi told reporters the decay had been verified and was “serious if not very serious”.

“I think it has nothing to do with the collapse, we are here talking about its solidity, about the maintenance of the structure,” he added when asked whether the state of repair was a consequence of last week’s collapse.

Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi, writing by Giulia Segreti

