ROME (Reuters) - The motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday killed at least 22 people and the death toll will rise, Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi said in a television interview.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14, 2018. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

“It’s not acceptable that such an important bridge... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse,” Rixi said on SkyNews24, speaking from Genoa. “The central section came down.”