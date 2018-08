MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian police said 38 people died this week in the port city of Genoa when a concrete bridge collapsed, revising an earlier count of 39 victims.

Fire fighters inspect from the helicopter the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Italian rescuers have been working since Tuesday to search for survivors among towering slabs of concrete wreckage after a bridge on the A10 motorway linking Genoa to southern France gave way sending dozens of vehicles crashing onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses.