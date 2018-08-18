FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New car found in rubble of collapsed Genoa bridge - authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Another car has been found by rescue workers searching the rubble of a collapsed motorway bridge in the northern Italian city of Genoa, local authorities said on Saturday.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Spokespeople for the fire brigade and the Genoa prefecture said the car - which was found under slabs of concrete - was “compatible” with one believed to carry a family of three, but neither updated the death toll, still officially at 38.

Rescuers have been working to search for survivors since Tuesday after a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, plunging dozens of vehicles 50m (160 feet) below.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Toby Chopra

