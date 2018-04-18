FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy 5-Star tells League it must decide on government by end of week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, looking to break a prolonged political deadlock, said on Wednesday the far-right League must decide by the end of this week if it wanted to join forces in a new government.

Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Speaking after talks with the head of the upper house Senate, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated his refusal to join any coalition with the League’s long-standing ally — former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!).

“5-Star is ready to sign a government contract with the League and not with all the centre-right,” Di Maio said, telling League leader Matteo Salvini that time was running out. “He must take a decision this week.”

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

