March 13, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Italy's 5-star wants expansive economic policy, aims to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday the anti-establishment party would put forward an expansive economic policy and aim to reduce debt if called to form a government.

5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks to supporters in Pomigliano D'Arco, Italy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

5-Star emerged as Italy’s biggest party from a national election on March 4, behind a centre-right coalition, but neither group got enough seats to form a working majority.

“We need to adopt expansive economic policy, but with a view to reducing the debt,” the movement’s leader and aspiring prime minister Luigi Di Maio told foreign reporters. Italy has the second-highest debt in the euro zone as a proportion of output, after Greece.

Di Maio said he thought there was flexibility to change the parameters of the European Union’s economic rules, an aim it shares with the far-right League, which leads the centre-right.

Di Maio added that 5-Star“wants nothing to do with extremist parties in Europe.”

Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Isla Binnie

