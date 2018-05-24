FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 42 minutes

Berlusconi says Forza Italia will vote against government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday his Forza Italia party would vote against the coalition government of the 5-Star Movement and League in a parliamentary confidence motion expected next week.

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Forza Italia was allied with the far-right League in an inconclusive March national election. Berlusconi gave his blessing to his ally to hold talks with 5-Star earlier this month after all other political options appeared blocked.

However, Berlusconi said in a statement that the programme drawn up by the two parties was “a naive book of dreams”. He added: “We can do no other than confirm our decision to vote no in the confidence motion and be in opposition...”

Forza Italia’s votes are not necessary for the 5-Star/League coalition to obtain a majority in parliament.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

