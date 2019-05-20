Italy's Conte says 'very serious' to question PM's impartiality

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during a joint news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Youssef Chahed, in Tunis, Tunisia, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday it was “a very serious matter” to question his impartiality as a leading member of the ruling League party had done.

Conte was replying to comments from Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, who said in a press interview that the prime minister was not impartial because his name had been put forward by the 5-Star Movement when the coalition government was born.

“I’m talking to all parties that support the government ... when we get to the point of questioning the impartiality of the prime minister it is ... a very serious matter ... whoever does it should take responsibility for it,” Conte said live on Facebook.