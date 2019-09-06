Italy's new government boosts chances of better relations with EU: DBRS

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s new ruling coalition has increased the chances of a more constructive relationship with the European Union over budgetary issues, ratings agency DBRS said on Friday.

“Euro sceptic rhetoric will be put to one side,” DBRS said in a note.

A new government between the 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party was sworn in on Thursday after the previous ruling coalition of 5-Star and right-wing League imploded.

But DBRS said the longstanding issue of low economic growth could remain unaddressed.