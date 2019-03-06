Italy government not at risk over Italy-France rail link - Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition is not at risk of falling apart over a controversial Italy-France high-speed rail link that is causing tensions within the populist coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

The project, known as TAV and meant to connect the cities of Turin and Lyon, has been delayed for months because Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement opposes it while coalition partner the League is in favour.

The government is expected to take a decision by Friday.

“Who is hoping the government will fall apart on this issue is wrong. We will find a solution,” Di Maio, who is also leader of the 5-Star, said in a interview with Radio Rtl 102.5.