May 2, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy president rules out June elections, wants new govt for 2019 budget: palace source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has ruled out the possibility of early elections in June, preferring instead to have a new government in place to pass the 2019 budget, a presidential palace source said on Wednesday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the media at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

On Monday, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called for fresh elections next month, saying efforts to form a coalition government after the March inconclusive vote had failed.

Italian politics have been in limbo since an inconclusive vote on March 4, which saw a centre-right alliance led by the anti-immigrant League win the most seats and the 5-Star emerge as the biggest single party. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) came a distant third.

So far, four rounds of consultations, two by the president and two by parliamentary leaders, have failed to gather consensus for a new government.

The budget must be presented to parliament in October and passed by the end of the year.

Reporting by Massimilliano Di Giorgio, writing by Philip Pullella

