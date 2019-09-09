Italian PM Conte says Italy wants a key role in EU reform process

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presents his government's programme ahead of confidence vote at the Parliament in Rome, Italy, September 9, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday his new government would play a key role in reforming the European Union, including supporting the completion of a banking union and revising budget rules.

In a speech to the lower house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote, Conte promised improved ties with Europe following months of conflict under his previous government.

Once fierce foes, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have agreed to join forces under the leadership of Conte and after the far-right League last month walked out of its coalition with 5-Star in a failed effort to trigger early elections.