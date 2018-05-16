Italy's League, 5-Star to see president by Monday on govt formation - League chief

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party will meet with the head of state by Monday to update him on their attempts to form a coalition government, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media during the second day of consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Salvini said the policy agenda the two parties have been working on for a week was “almost finished,” and he and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio would meet with President Sergio Mattarella “even before Monday”.

The two pre-election adversaries began negotiating a coalition deal last week, more than two months after an inconclusive March 4 election produced a hung parliament.