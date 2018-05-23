Italy president summons Conte, possibly paving way for PM appointment

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned Giuseppe Conte for a meeting on Wednesday, the president’s office said, possibly paving the way for him to be appointed prime minister.
Conte will meet Mattarella at 5:30 pm (15:30 GMT).
A presidential source said before summoning the little-known law professor, Mattarella had contacted the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right Northern League to receive confirmation that he remained their choice for prime minister.
Reporting By Gavin Jones