May 23, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Italy president summons Conte, possibly paving way for PM appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned Giuseppe Conte for a meeting on Wednesday, the president’s office said, possibly paving the way for him to be appointed prime minister.

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Di Maio shakes hands with Giuseppe Conte in Rome ahead of Italy's election, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Conte will meet Mattarella at 5:30 pm (15:30 GMT).

A presidential source said before summoning the little-known law professor, Mattarella had contacted the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right Northern League to receive confirmation that he remained their choice for prime minister.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

