Italian parties agree policy agenda to form new govt

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) unveiled a shared policy programme on Tuesday to serve as the basis of a new coalition government, putting a more expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their agenda.

The policy platform stressed, however, that the 2020 budget would be crafted without endangering public finances. Italy has the second-largest debt burden in the European Union as a proportion of economic output.

