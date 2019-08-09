World News
August 9, 2019 / 5:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Salvini says the goal of a League government would be tax cuts

1 Min Read

Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini holds a press conference at the Chambers of Deputies, in Rome,Italy, July 25, 2019 REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Files

ROME (Reuters) - Cutting taxes regardless of European Union budget rules will be the goal of a new Italian government led by the League, Matteo Salvini said on Friday after his party filed a no-confidence motion to bring down its own ruling coalition.

“We’re going to cut taxes for workers and businessmen,” Salvini told a rally in the south-eastern Apulia region which was streamed live on Facebook.

“The goal of the next government is to set a 15% tax rate for many Italians. If the European Union lets us do it so much the better, if not we’ll do it anyway.”

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Valentina Za

