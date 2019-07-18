Italy's Di Maio says government to survive, rules out alternative majority: paper

5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government, formed by the 5-Star Movement and the League party, will not fall as it is “the only possible one”, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told the daily Il Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Thursday.

Di Maio, who is also the 5-Stars’ leader, said the party would never form an alternative majority with the centre-left PD party.

In a separate interview with the paper, Matteo Salvini, the other deputy prime minister and League leader, said there was still time to dissolve parliament and go to elections after the summer break, but that it was up to 5-Stars to decide whether Rome’s populist government would survive.