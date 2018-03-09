Italy's League leader Salvini says Brussels won't like his budget plan

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy’s main conservative bloc and leader of the League party, said on Friday that he will propose a budget plan that will be the “opposite” of what the European Commission in Brussels wants.

“Soon we will make a budget proposal... and it will be the opposite of what Brussels asked for,” Salvini told reporters after meeting with his party’s lawmakers in Milan, adding that he would be the EU’s “adversary” if it wanted austerity.

The far-right League is the largest party in the right-wing coalition and is seeking to form a government, but does not have enough seats in parliament to do it alone. Formal consultations to build a coalition have not yet begun.

Italy’s centre-left caretaker government said on Thursday it will not issue new, multi-year budget targets until a new government has been formed following Sunday’s inconclusive election. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, Editing by Crispian Balmer)