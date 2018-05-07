FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Italy's League says Berlusconi could 'step aside' to allow new govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s far-right League, Matteo Salvini, on Monday raised the possibility that his electoral ally Silvio Berlusconi could “step aside” to allow a government to be formed after two months of deadlock.

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“Maybe in the coming hours Berlusconi or the 5-Star Movement will step aside,” Salvini told supporters on Facebook.

5-Star says it is ready to form a government with the League but will not enter a coalition that includes Berlusconi. So far Salvini has refused to abandon his old ally and Berlusconi has rejected any suggestion that he should withdraw.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
