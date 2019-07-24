Italy's Salvini says sees 'good signs' of government moving forward

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a news conference at Viminale Palace, Rome, Italy, July 15 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday he saw “good signs” that the government was moving forward in his clearest statement yet that he is not planning on quitting the coalition and triggering early elections.

“I have always said that if the government does things, the government will go ahead. Between yesterday and today there have been good signs of things being unblocked,” Salvini, who heads the far-right League party, told reporters.

Ending months of uncertainty, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that work on a contested rail link with France, known as the TAV, should go ahead because halting the project would cost Italy more than completing it.

The TAV has been a long-standing bone of contention between the League and its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, with Salvini’s party demanding the rail link be completed while 5-Star called on it to be scrapped.