World News
August 9, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini warns against 5-Star/PD government

1 Min Read

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a news conference at the end of a meeting with key economic players to discuss the forthcoming 2020 budget, at Viminale Palace, Rome, Italy, July 15 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, said on Friday that any attempt to install a new ruling coalition would be unacceptable and reiterated his calls for rapid new elections.

Speaking to reporters the day after announcing that the League’s coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had collapsed, Salvini warned against any manoeuvres to block a return to the polls.

“I hope nobody is thinking of taking Italians for a ride, of playing for time and inventing a government that would be democratically unacceptable,” he said in Termoli on the Adriatic coast.

He added that he was alarmed to hear “similar tones” on the issue from 5-Star and the opposition Democratic Party.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below