August 12, 2019 / 5:19 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Full Italian Senate to meet Tuesday to slate no-confidence vote in govt

ROME (Reuters) - The full Italian Senate will meet on Tuesday to set the date for a motion of no confidence in the government, party chiefs said, after a Senate panel failed to reach an agreement over a timetable for the debate.

The far-right League said last week its coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had broken down and demanded early elections, triggering a government crisis.

Politicians from all the parties in parliament emerged from the meeting of the Senate panel still arguing over when the League’s no-confidence motion should be heard. They said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would address the Senate around Aug. 20.

