June 1, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Conte sworn in as PM of anti-establishment government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president swore in Giuseppe Conte on Friday as prime minister of Western Europe’s first anti-establishment government whose aim is to cut taxes, boost welfare spending and overhaul European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella shakes hands with Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte during the sworn-in ceremony at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Conte, a 53-year-old law professor, must now win confidence votes in parliament next week. The parties backing Conte — the far-right League and the radical 5-Star Movement — have solid majorities in both houses.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer

