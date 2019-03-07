Italy government won't fall over Italy-France rail row but solution is hard - Di Maio

Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will not fall over a Italy-France rail link row, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio reiterated on Thursday.

In an interview with the online daily Affaritaliani.it Di Maio was also quoted as saying that to find an agreement within the ruling coalition parties on the issue was “hard”.

The rail project, meant to connect the cities of Turin and Lyon, has been delayed for months because Italy’s 5-Star Movement opposes it while coalition partner the League is in favour.