Italy's ruling coalition to hold crisis talks over rail row

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling parties will meet on Thursday for crisis talks in their internal row over a high-speed rail link with France, the deputy industry minister said, in a dispute that threatens to tear the coalition apart.

Deputy Industry Minister Dario Galli said the meetings were called after earlier discussions failed to reach agreement. The rail project, meant to connect the cities of Turin and Lyon, has been delayed for months because Italy’s 5-Star Movement opposes it while coalition partner the League is in favour.