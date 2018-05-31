Italy president summons Conte, seen named as PM for coalition government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday summoned Giuseppe Conte to his palace, where he is expected to hand him his second mandate to form a coalition government in eight days.

File Photo: Giuseppe Conte leaves after a meeting with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have again presented Conte as their choice for prime minister. He will meet Mattarella at 9 p.m. in Rome (1900 GMT).

Conte’s first effort to put together a government was thwarted at the weekend by Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.