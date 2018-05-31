FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 31, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy president summons Conte, seen named as PM for coalition government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday summoned Giuseppe Conte to his palace, where he is expected to hand him his second mandate to form a coalition government in eight days.

File Photo: Giuseppe Conte leaves after a meeting with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have again presented Conte as their choice for prime minister. He will meet Mattarella at 9 p.m. in Rome (1900 GMT).

Conte’s first effort to put together a government was thwarted at the weekend by Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.