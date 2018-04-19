FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 19, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Italy's 5-Star sees chance of government deal with the League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Thursday he saw the possibility of forming a coalition with the far-right League, but reiterated his refusal to work with its electoral allies.

Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy held an inconclusive election on March 4 and efforts since then to put together a government have got nowhere, with the 5-Star adamant in its rejection of the League’s longstanding partners, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

However, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio hinted at a possible solution after talks with the head of the Italian upper house senate, who is acting as a mediator between the parties.

Di Maio said that while he wanted to work exclusively with the League, he could not prevent Berlusconi from supporting such an administration inside parliament.

It was not immediately clear if Berlusconi would accept so-called external support of a government comprising just the 5-Star and the League.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.