FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities down in June from May record high
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 3 months ago

Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities down in June from May record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s debt with the European Central Bank edged down in June after hitting a record high the previous month when capital flew out of the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

Italy’s net debt to the ECB’s Target 2 payment system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, fell to 413.9 billion euros in June from 421.6 billion euros in May, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

The country’s position is monitored monthly and an increase in liabilities can indicate financial stress.

Italy’s position worsened during the euro zone’s sovereign crisis as foreign investors cut their holdings of the country’s debt. As the European Central Bank has pressed ahead with its bond buying programme Italians have preferred foreign assets, diversifying away from negative-yielding government bonds. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.