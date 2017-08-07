FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Target 2 debt falls to lowest since February
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 months ago

Italy's Target 2 debt falls to lowest since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s debt with the European Central Bank fell to 397.74 billion euros in July, hitting its lowest level since February, Bank of Italy’s data showed on Monday.

Italy’s net debt towards the ECB’s Target 2 payment system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, stood at 413.86 billion euros in June.

Euro zone countries’ Target 2 positions are monitored because they highlight imbalances within the bloc and the potential for colossal sovereign defaults were it to fall apart, as that debt would then need to be repaid. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.