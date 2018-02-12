Telecoms firms lose appeal on billing in Italy - consumer group

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telecoms firms in Italy have lost an appeal against a ruling that bills must be issued monthly rather than at shorter intervals, to avoid over-charging customers, a consumer group said on Monday.

Operators Wind Tre, Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Fastweb had all appealed against a ruling that they must stop issuing bills every 28 days, but instead count solar months.

Consumer group Movimento Consumatori said on its website that the regional court in Lazio, whose principal city is Rome, had rejected the appeal.

The ruling Democratic Party banned 28-day billing periods last year, saying they force customers to pay the equivalent of 13 months’ worth of bills. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)