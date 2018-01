MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing 0.28 percent of UniCredit’s capital have exercised their right of withdrawal with regards to the scrapping of a 5 percent threshold in shareholders’ voting rights, the lender said on Monday.

The bank added that the shares subject of the right of withdrawal, with a value of just over 103 million euros ($126 million), will be offered to ordinary shareholders from Tuesday to Feb. 21. ($1 = 0.8166 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)