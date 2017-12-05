FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France´s Groupe Lactalis to acquire Brazilian dairy producer Itambé
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 2 days ago

France´s Groupe Lactalis to acquire Brazilian dairy producer Itambé

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - France’s Groupe Lactalis SA is going to acquire the Brazilian dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA in the first half of 2018, the producer cooperative that controls the dairy producer said in a statement on Tuesday.

CCPR, a cooperative of milk producers based in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, has agreed to sell Itambé to Lactalis. Marcelo Candiotto, the cooperative CEO, said the producers expect to sign long-term supply contracts with the French dairy company. The statement did not disclose the deal value. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
