Itaú Unibanco's payout ratio may change every year - CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco CEO Candido Bracher said that future payout ratios may change every year, in accordance with capital levels.

Brazil’s largest private sector lender will seek a minimum ratio of 13.5 percent in tier 1 capital, a level Itaú reached in December. The bank will also consider capital use in future acquisitions.

Itaú reported recurring net income of 6.280 billion reais ($1.92 billion) on Monday. The bank will pay around 70 percent of last year’s net income in dividends. ($1 = 3.2661 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)