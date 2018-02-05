FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:46 PM / in a day

Brazil's Itaú Unibanco beats estimates as loan-loss expenses decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Holding SA slightly beat recurring net income consensus as loan-loss expenses declined off-setting lower interest income in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income excluding one-off items totaled 6.280 billion reais ($1.92 billion), Itaú Unibanco said on Monday in a securities filing, slightly higher than analysts’ consensus of 6.243 billion reais.

Itaú, Brazil’s largest private lender, saw its loan book grow 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter and reach 593.712 billion reais. ($1 = 3.2627 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

