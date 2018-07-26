FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 26, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

ITC first-quarter profit rises 10 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a better-than-expected 10 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the company paid a significantly lower excise duty, a tax on manufactured goods.

A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Profit rose to 28.19 billion rupees ($410.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 25.61 billion rupees in the year ago quarter, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27.92 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, quarterly revenue from operations fell 21.2 percent to 108.75 billion rupees.

Excise duty paid during the quarter fell to 1.68 billion rupees from 38.46 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 68.6600 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.