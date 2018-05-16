FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 16, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

ITC fourth-quarter profit rises 10 percent; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a fall in excise duty.

A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 29.33 billion rupees ($432.44 million) from 26.69 billion rupees reported last year, the company, which also makes biscuits and noodles under the Sunfeast brand, said bit.ly/2L6bFdd.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 28.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 28 percent to 108.13 billion rupees, while excise duty paid was down about 94 percent.

($1 = 67.8250 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.