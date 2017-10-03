UK's ITE sees higher full-year revenue

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said it expects to report higher full-year revenue as the company’s strategy to focus on core market leading events paid off.

Revenues for 2017 are expected to be about 151 million pounds ($200.06 million), about 13 percent higher than last year, ITE said.

The company announced a three-year turnaround strategy in May to focus on core market leading events as it tries to offset the cancellation of smaller, non-core, low-yielding events.

ITE said it expects revenue, on a like-for-like basis, to be about 3 percent ahead of last year.

The company, which said its fourth quarter traded in line with management’s expectations, also added that it has booked revenue of about 79 million pounds for 2018. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)