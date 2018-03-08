FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2018 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Italian textile machinery maker Itema files request for Milan IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian textile machinery maker Itema has filed a request to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange after shareholders approved the initial public offering plan last month, the company said on Thursday.

The shareholders also approved a capital increase related to the listing, it added.

In 2017 Itema, based in the northern Italian province of Bergamo, posted revenues of 300 million euros ($371.2 million).

$1 = 0.8082 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.