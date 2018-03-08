Italian textile machinery maker Itema files request for Milan IPO

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian textile machinery maker Itema has filed a request to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange after shareholders approved the initial public offering plan last month, the company said on Thursday.

The shareholders also approved a capital increase related to the listing, it added.

In 2017 Itema, based in the northern Italian province of Bergamo, posted revenues of 300 million euros ($371.2 million).