Australia's AMP pays $500mln-plus for Carlyle's ITS ConGlobal - source
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 2:06 AM / 9 days ago

Australia's AMP pays $500mln-plus for Carlyle's ITS ConGlobal - source

Paulina Duran

1 Min Read

Sydney, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Capital has bought U.S. logistics group ITS ConGlobal from Carlyle Infrastructure Partners in a deal worth more than $500 million, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The purchase price for the freight, terminal and transport business was about 10.5 times the company’s EBITDA, said the source who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Carlyle, a U.S. private equity firm, had acquired ITS Technologies & Logistics LLC in 2008, according ot its website.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney

