ITV CEO declines comment on possible interest in Endemol Shine

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, declined to comment on the company’s interest in buying Dutch production company Endemol Shine, but said it would take a disciplined approach to any deals.

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told the Royal Television Society London Conference on Tuesday that her focus was on consolidating its studios business, the production arm it has built up through a string of acquisitions.

The Sunday Times reported that ITV has entered the bidding for Endemol Shine, the production company that makes “Big Brother” and “Masterchef” which has been put up for sale by owners private equity firm Apollo and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Endemol Shine, has been valued at between $2 billion to $4 billion, according to reports.