Britain's ITV sees advertising pressures easing in third quarter

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Commercial broadcaster ITV said the pressures weighing on its advertising income should ease in the third quarter after it reported first-half results buoyed by its production and online businesses.

The "Coronation Street" and "Britain's Got Talent" broadcaster said on Wednesday the net advertising revenue for its family of channels is expected to fall by around 4 percent in the third quarter of the year, compared with an 8 percent drop in the first half.

"Looking ahead our guidance for 2017 remains unchanged," Executive Chairman Peter Bazalgette said.

The group recently announced that Carolyn McCall would leave budget airline easyJet to be its new chief executive. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)