FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivanka Trump, Italy's Aquazzura end 'Wild Thing' shoe lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bubbly bitcoin not worth the wager - investors
Reuters Summit
Bubbly bitcoin not worth the wager - investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 18, 2017 / 4:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ivanka Trump, Italy's Aquazzura end 'Wild Thing' shoe lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Aquazzura Italia SRL has dismissed its lawsuit accusing Ivanka Trump of stealing the design of its “Wild Thing” stiletto-heeled shoe for her own, less-expensive “Hettie” model.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

Aquazzura, Trump and co-defendant Marc Fisher Holdings, which partnered in 2010 with the daughter of the now U.S. President Donald Trump to sell her shoes, agreed to dismiss all claims and counterclaims, according to a filing on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

It was unclear from the filing whether the case had been settled. Lawyers for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aquazzura has called the Hettie shoe “virtually an exact copy” of the Wild Thing, which sells for $785 and has been worn by what it called “celebrities and ‘it’ girls” like model Kendall Jenner and singer Solange Knowles.

The Hettie has cost roughly one-sixth as much, and Aquazzura had said the defendants’ “flagrant copying” would confuse and siphon away the Florence-based company’s customers.

Ivanka Trump and Marc Fisher denied infringing Aquazzura’s rights. They had sought to declare unenforceable an Aquazzura design patent for a pom-pom and tassels on the Wild Thing.

The case is Aquazzura Italia SR v Trump et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04782.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.