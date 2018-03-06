Air Cote d'Ivoire to raise $111.5 mln in 2018 for new aircraft

ABIDJAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire aims to raise $111.5 million in the second half of the year to finalise its aircraft acquisition programme, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is seeking a bank to coordinate with the African Development Bank to co-arrange and structure the debt that will go towards acquiring five new Airbus A320 planes, Rene Decurey said.

Air Cote d’Ivoire already has a fleet of 10 planes and operates in 20 African and 5 domestic destinations. The five new five planes will make it one of Africa’s primary carriers.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in November approved 98 million euros ($114 million) in loans for the aircraft, two of which have already been delivered.