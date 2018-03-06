FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 8:12 PM / a day ago

Air Cote d'Ivoire to raise $111.5 mln in 2018 for new aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire aims to raise $111.5 million in the second half of the year to finalise its aircraft acquisition programme, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is seeking a bank to coordinate with the African Development Bank to co-arrange and structure the debt that will go towards acquiring five new Airbus A320 planes, Rene Decurey said.

Air Cote d’Ivoire already has a fleet of 10 planes and operates in 20 African and 5 domestic destinations. The five new five planes will make it one of Africa’s primary carriers.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in November approved 98 million euros ($114 million) in loans for the aircraft, two of which have already been delivered.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.