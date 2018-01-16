Ivory Coast aims to raise 1,310.7 bln CFA francs in 2018 bonds

ABIDJAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast aims to raise 1,310.7 billion CFA francs ($2.35 billion) in bonds on the regional CFA franc market in 2018, treasury director Jules Coulibaly told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sum would be an increase on the 1,296.8 billion CFA francs collected last year and will go towards financing the budget, Coulibaly said.

He said the country will raise 325 billion CFA francs in the first quarter, including a 35 billion CFA franc bond launched on Tuesday. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Kevin Liffey)