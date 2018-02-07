FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Ivory Coast plans Eurobond this year to finance budget -FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast expects to issue a Eurobond this year after first going to the regional debt market to raise funds to finance its 2018 budget, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in the commercial capital Abidjan, Kone said the world’s top cocoa grower needed 1.31 trillion CFA francs ($2.5 billion) from the international and regional markets for this year’s budget shortfall. ($1 = 525.0000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
