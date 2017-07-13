Ivory Coast inflation rises to 1.6 pct in June -stats office

ABIDJAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, climbed to 1.6 percent year-on-year in June from deflation of -0.4 percent in May, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Food and soft drink prices dropped 2.2 percent, while housing and utilities prices jumped 8.8 percent. Transport costs declined 1 percent, the report said.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Williams)